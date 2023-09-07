TONIGHT: Most of the overnight will be quiet with clear skies and temperatures dropping into the upper 60s. A few hours before sunrise Friday morning we will see clouds increase from west to east. A few showers and storms will be possible in Polk County around sunrise. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds will cover most of Arkansas throughout Friday morning. There is only a 40% chance of rain in central Arkansas with a much higher chance the further west you go. Sunshine should return in the afternoon with temperatures warming into the upper 80s. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

WEEKEND: This weekend will feature amazing weather for getting outside! Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s each morning and only warm into the low to mid 80s each afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny on both Saturday and Sunday! Winds will be out of the northeast 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will still be nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Monday evening clouds will increase from west to east ahead of our next cold front. That cold front will bring shower and storm chances to Arkansas on Tuesday. Behind the front will be a reinforcing shot of Fall-like air!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

