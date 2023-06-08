TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will linger until midnight. The rest of the overnight will be quiet and a little cooler than it has been. Most of us will be waking up to temperatures in the 60s Friday morning. Northeast wind 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Friday will start quiet and end stormy, especially in the western half of Arkansas. There is a 30% chance for storms in central Arkansas and a 60% chance in western Arkansas Friday afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s. East wind 5 mph.

WEEKEND: Our best chance for rain will be Saturday afternoon and evening. A complex of thunderstorms will move through Arkansas during the afternoon, bringing heavy rain and lighting. Severe weather will also be possible within the strongest thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s. For more details about Saturday’s severe weather risk, go to the Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog ↓

Sunday will start quiet and become stormy in the afternoon. Sunday’s rain chance will be lower than Saturday’s, but many could still see rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer in the low 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday looks dry and sunny. Rain chances return to the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

