TONIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 60s.
TOMORROW: Tomorrow will be a cloudy and warm day with temperatures warming back into the mid-80s. A few hit-and-miss showers will be possible throughout the day.
EXTENDED: Rain chances will continue to increase throughout the end of the work week and into the weekend as our next cold front approaches. Much cooler temperatures are on the way for early next week.
