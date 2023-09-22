THIS AFTERNOON: Showers and storms will continue over west Arkansas. I think a few storms could develop across central Arkansas this afternoon/evening. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s. Southeast wind 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will clear out overnight. This will allow temperatures to cool into the low and mid 60s.

TOMORROW: Saturday is the first day of fall, but it will not feel like it. Temperatures will get into the low 90s with mostly sunny skies Saturday afternoon. Clouds will increase in the evening ahead of out next storm system.

SUNDAY: A cold front will swing across Arkansas on Sunday. This will bring us a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Sunday won’t be a complete washout, but there will be a risk of rain all day. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s Sunday afternoon.

The rain and clouds will be gone by Monday and we will see drier and slightly cooler temperatures.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

