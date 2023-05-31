TONIGHT: We will see another quiet and comfortable night across Arkansas tonight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s with mostly clear skies and a southeast wind around 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will quickly heat up into the low 90s by Thursday Afternoon. Unlike the past week, Central Arkansas WILL see a chance for a couple of pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Coverage of the storms will only be 20%, so most will stay dry.

FRIDAY: Central Arkansas will see another 20% afternoon shower/storm threat Friday. Temperatures will warm into the low 90s again.

WEEKEND: Our unsettled afternoons will continue into the weekend. I have Central Arkansas under a 20% chance of rain on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Temperatures will continue to warm, and by Sunday we will get into the mid 90s! Dew Points will be higher, so it will also feel more humid.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

