SUNDAY: Cool with a few clouds in the morning. Temperatures will drop into the 40s for most Arkansans where skies are clear, but a disturbance over Oklahoma will bring a few clouds into west and central Arkansas keeping temperatures a couple of degrees warmer.

Skies will become mostly sunny in the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70s and a few low 80s. Southwest breeze around 5 mph.

MONDAY: Our warming trend will continue with a southerly breezy blowing in mild air. Temperatures will start in the mid 50s in the morning and rise into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies.

TUESDAY: Even warmer. Low and in the upper 50s and low 60s. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front will approach the state Wednesday. Out in front of the front will be warm and a little humid, with temperatures in the mid 80s. It will pass through central Arkansas in the afternoon with moderate to heavy rain. For now, I am keeping the rain chance at 40%, but I’m sure it will increase as the confidence of rain coverage and amount increase.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Behind the cold front will be cooler air. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will stay in the 70s with mostly sunny skies.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

