TONIGHT: Clouds will thin and we will see another quiet night across Arkansas. Temperatures will cool into the upper 60s and low 70s with an east wind of 5 mph.

MONDAY: I’m upping the rain chance to 30% Monday afternoon. I think afternoon showers and storms will be more numerous than they were this weekend. It will still be hot with temperatures warming into the low 90s. Those who see one of those pop-up showers will get some relief from the heat. Northeast wind 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be just like Monday. Temperatures in the low 90s and a 30% chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: I’m taking rain chances out for Wednesday. It looks like a cold front will move through Arkansas Thursday. I’m forecasting a 40% chance of rain Thursday afternoon. Lower humidity and slightly lower temperatures for Friday.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

