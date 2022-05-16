The storms have cleared out and the clouds will clear out through the day behind the cold front moving through the state on this Monday morning. Temperatures are starting off in the 60s, and they will climb to only the low to mid 80s this afternoon.



The humidity is on the decline too. While it is humid early this morning, with dewpoint values in the mid 60s, the dewpoint will drop into the 50s this evening and overnight. With a clear sky, Monday evening will be pleasant. Some clouds will start to return after Midnight.



A warm front will come through Arkansas Tuesday. That will start to bring the humidity and the heat back to Arkansas along with a chance of storms Tuesday morning and into the early afternoon.