Today, the ridge of high pressure will reach its peak and firmly be over Arkansas. That will drive this afternoon’s high temperature to 100°. And thanks to our “wonderful” Arkansas high humidity, the heat index will be dangerously high …up to 115°. So, more than half of the state will be under the Excessive Heat Warning this afternoon (heat indices 110° & higher). If you’re not under the Warning, you’ll at least be under the Heat Advisory (heat indices 105°-110°).

As the ridge is over the state today, the chance of rain is gone. But the ridge starts to shrink back tomorrow (it’ll still be dangerously hot), and the chance of rain will at first return to North Arkansas. Central Arkansas will get its first rain chance tomorrow night. Friday has the highest rain chance statewide as a cool front moves through the state.

With Friday’s front temperatures will see about a 10-degree drop for Friday & Saturday. The heat will make its return next week, unfortunately.