It will be a warm afternoon, but not hot like Thursday got. The cool front moving through the state is helping that. Little Rock will still be well above average with an afternoon high temperature of 84°. The average for today is 78°. But thanks to the cool front it will be back to and even slightly below average Saturday.

Still no rain with this front nor any this weekend. But with a couple days of moisture return set to start Tuesday, the next front, next Wednesday night/Thursday will have some moisture to work with and rain is back in the forecast for the first time in over two weeks next Wednesday night and Thursday.