This Monday morning is starting in the 20s and low 30s, so it’s definitely a coat-wearing morning. With sunshine and a light south wind temperatures will warm to near 60° this afternoon. That will be a little warmer than Sunday aftenoon.

Clouds will start to return slowly Tuesday, and then it will generally be mostly cloudy from Wednesday through Friday. But, we do not expect any rain in Arkansas until Friday night and Saturday.

Temperatures will be mild with the increasing cloud cover through the rest of the week. Saturday’s rain chance is pretty low for Central Arkansas. It will be higher rain chance in South Arkansas.