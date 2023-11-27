It’s a freezing cold start to our Monday as we start the last few days of November. It will be sunny today (a few high clouds late) and stay pretty chilly all day. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 50°. The normal is 58°.

Pretty quiet weather today through Wednesday. Then a good solid rain will move in Thursday. Behind a warm front Thursday night, a few thunderstorms will be possible. No severe weather is expected.

A good inch to an inch and a half of rain is likely Thursday and Thursday night.