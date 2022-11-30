THURSDAY: The first day of meteorological winter will feel like it. Temperatures will start in the 20s and 30s in the morning and only warm into the upper 40s and low 50s in the afternoon. Clouds will increase throughout the day. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Warmer and wet. A warm front will push through Arkansas in the morning. This will bring us a 40% chance of rain. Scattered showers will move out in the afternoon and temperatures will quickly rise into the 60s with mostly cloudy skies. South wind 5-10 mph.

WEEKEND: We will see another chance of rain Saturday morning along a cold front. Saturday afternoon will be dry with temperatures in the 40s and a strong northerly wind 10-20 mph.

Rain quickly returns Sunday. All of Arkansas will see cold rain for most of the day.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: It looks like the wet weather will continue into next week.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

