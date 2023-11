Rain will move into Central Arkansas this morning. It will be light at first and then pick up this afternoon. It will stay chilly. Little Rock will rise to a high temperature of 51°, but then drop back into the upper 40s this afternoon with the rain.

This afternoon and evening the rain will be heaviest.

One to two inches of needed rainfall are expected by Friday Morning.

We expect dry weather and highs in the 60s this weekend and for the first half of next week.