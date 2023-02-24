Parts of Central Arkansas have been greeted with heavy rain from showers and thunderstorms that have been training one after another which warranted Flash Flood Warnings. Some places in Garland County may have received 4″+ of rain.
It’s Central Arkansas with the high rain chance today.
Rain is possible over the weekend. It will warm up Sunday. Thunderstorms will roll through Sunday night/Monday morning.
