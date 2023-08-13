TONIGHT: The cold front that will bring us relief from the heat and humidity will begin moving into northern Arkansas after midnight. This will bring that part of the state the risk of severe thunderstorms. I wrote an Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog with all the information about tonight’s storms. ↓

MONDAY: Monday will be the final day with dangerous heat. Temperatures will heat into the mid 90s with feels-like temperatures around 105°. There is a 20% chance for showers or storms in the morning in Northern Arkansas and a 20% chance in the evening in Central Arkansas. Skies will be mostly sunny with a southwest wind 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: We will get a little taste of Fall on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 60s in the mornings and afternoon temperatures will only reach the mid 80s with no humidity! All week skies will be sunny with no chances for rain. Our taste of Fall will come to an end Thursday and Friday. Temperatures in the triple-digits will be like late week and next weekend.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

