We are starting our Monday with a cloudy sky and some fog and mist. Temperatures are in the 40s. With a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon, it will only warm into the mid and upper 50s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 57°

Tomorrow will bring rain and thunderstorms with a chance of severe storms. Large hail will be the biggest threat in Arkansas. Brief, weak tornadoes and flash flooding follow behind that. Damaging winds from thunderstorms is the lowest threat we face. That is usually the highest. This time, the parameters don’t really support damaging wind that much.