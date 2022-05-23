Thanks to the Saturday night cold front Sunday was cool, and Monday is starting off very cool too with temperatures in the upper 50s. It’ll stay in the 60s all morning, and then it will climb into the low 70s this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky.



We are not expecting any rain today or tomorrow. But Tuesday afternoon rain and thunderstorms are expected to start up.



An isolated severe storm is possible, but most storms will not be severe. However, heavy rain is expected and flooding may become an issue in places Tuesday night into Wednesday.