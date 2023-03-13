We have a chilly start to our Monday, and despite the sunshine it will stay chilly all day. That’s thanks to the northerly breeze behind Sunday’s cold front. Parts of West and North Arkansas are under a Freeze Warning until 9 AM.

The cold air will expand Monday night into Tuesday morning. Freezing temperatures will be possible in the Little Rock Metro and as far south as Fordyce. Freezing temperatures will once again be possible in North Central and Northeast Arkansas Wednesday morning.

A warm front will pass Wednesday and daytime temperatures will once again reach the 60s. By Thursday rain and thunderstorms return to the forecast. By Friday morning, some places may have received 1-2″ of rain.