Scattered light showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue through 2 PM then begin to taper off. It will remain partly to mostly cloudy and heat up to the low 90s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 91°.
Hotter temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Thursday and Friday will have a slightly uptick in rain chances as a new front approaches the state.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.