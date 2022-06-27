MONDAY MORNING: A cold front continues to slide through southern Arkansas, perhaps bringing a few lingering showers and storms. But most will be partly cloudy and mild. Temperatures start out in the 70s. But with lower humidity, it will feel quite nice. By midday, we only reach the lower 80s.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures still warm into the mid-80s Monday afternoon. But with a northeast breeze between 10 and 15 mph, it doesn’t feel any hotter. It will be quite nice. So get out and enjoy it.

MONDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: A few clouds build overnight, making it partly cloudy. But with less humidity, temperatures will be quite comfortable. Lows slip into the 50s and 60s by Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY & BEYOND: We continue the cooler-than-average spell into Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and no rain. Highs reach the mid-80s. But into late-week, heat and humidity builds back across the area with perhaps some scattered showers and storms. ]