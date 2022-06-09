TODAY: Our seemingly endless rainy and stormy weather finally comes to an end today. A small area of high pressure will bring us mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures for your Thursday. Afternoon temperatures will rise into the mid and upper 80s with a northeast wind 5-10. It will be a great day to get any outdoor chores done.

TONIGHT: This evening we will see increasing clouds ahead of our next and last round of storms. Most Arkansans will stay dry overnight with the rain holding off until Friday morning. Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread to start the day. There is a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather. Like the past few rounds of thunderstorms, small hail and damaging winds are the main threat.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: In the extended forecast a very large area of higher pressure will be in control. This will make for more sunshine and higher temperatures. I am concerned about dangerous heat for the second half of the weekend and next week.

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.