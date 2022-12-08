High pressure will bring a break from the rain to end the work week but yet another storm system will ensure a wet start to the weekend.
Another “rain break” is in the forecast for Sunday and Monday with highs around 60.
A strong cold front is expected to move through Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, along with the possibility of heavy rainfall.
STAY INFORMED:
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.