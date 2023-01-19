The storms are gone, and the sun will be out today. But as a cold front is passing through Arkansas will get strong westerly winds between 15 and 25 mph with some wind gusts around 30 mph. Temperatures will only manage to reach the mid 50s this afternoon. It will drop into the low and mid 30s tonight.

So, today will be dry. Friday will too. But late Saturday some rain is possible and that will go through Saturday night and possibly into Sunday.

Monday will be dry, but Tuesday will likely bring a cold rain to the state with a chance of snow in Northwest Arkansas. It’s too early to specify snowfall totals, but at this time it does not look like a lot of snow in NWA.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.