TONIGHT: Skies will gradually clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to lower 60s. Winds will be a touch breezy at times out of the Northeast around 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Thursday will be another comfortable, seasonal, and sunny day. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Sunny and dry weather is expected throughout the day.

EXTENDED: Near seasonal weather is expected on Friday. Temperatures will gradually warm this weekend. Rain chances will stay on the lower side over the next 7 days, however, a few pop-up showers and storms will be possible through Labor Day Weekend.