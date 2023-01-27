It’s a cold start to Friday, but with a sunny sky and a southwest wind kicking up to 15-25 mph, we will see 60s through South Arkansas and even reach 60° in Little Rock.

The clouds start to return after Midnight Saturday morning and then scattered light rain showers will develop by Noon, Saturday. They’ll continue through the afternoon. Saturday night the rain will get heavier, and then end early Sunday for Central Arkansas. Rain will be possible in Southeast Arkansas even through the afternoon Sunday.

Cold air slides in Sunday night and we’ll be cold through next week. With the southern branch of the jet stream still active next week there will be rounds of precipitation with the cold air already in place. This will bring multiple chances of wintry precipitation. The first will come Monday night and Tuesday morning in the form of freezing rain in Central and North Arkansas.