It will be a sunny Monday, but it will also be a breezy day. We will get a NNW wind up to 20 mph today. That cool wind will offset all the sunshine and keep most of our temperatures out of the 60s.

It will be rain-free through Thursday. Our rain chance starts up Friday and will continue through Christmas Day next week.

While a wet and rainy Christmas is not ideal, we do need the rain. As of Monday morning, Little Rock is more than 2½” of rain below normal for the month. Since Summer, we have ran up a deficit of around 7″ of rain. We’re definitely in a slump, if not a drought. Hopefully, this Christmas weekend rain will be just what the doctor ordered.