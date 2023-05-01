We have a chilly start to Monday with temperatures in the 40s, and some are even dropping into the 30s. It will be a beautiful, mostly sunny day with temperatures rebounding to the mid-60s by Noon and into the 70s this afternoon. It will also be a bit breezy today.

No rain today. No rain tomorrow. No rain Wednesday. But a chance of rain returns Thursday night, and there will be a chance each day through the weekend. No day looks like a washout, but by the end of Sunday night, 1-2″ of rain can be expected.