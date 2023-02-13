It will be a mild and mostly sunny afternoon with a few extra clouds late this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s. Some may hit 70°. Little Rock will have a high of 69°.

Clouds increase tonight and rain will move in tomorrow morning. The peak of rain for Central Arkansas will be around Noon, Tuesday. Another system will bring rain, thunderstorms and potentially strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Severe storms will most likely be confined to South and East Arkansas.