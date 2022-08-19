With lower humidity temperatures are in the 60s to start our Friday. It will be sunny through the morning hours, and temperatures will climb to the mid-80s by lunchtime. Then, Little Rock will hit 90° for a high temperature this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky.
Rain chances return this weekend. Saturday may get isolated showers and thunderstorms. Then rain becomes likely Sunday and Monday and chances are looking good through most of next week.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.