TONIGHT: Prepare for another comfortable evening and overnight. Temperatures will cool into the low 60s with mostly clear skies. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A cold front will move through Arkansas in the afternoon. This cold front won’t bring much rain, but I cannot rule out a quick shower or downpour Friday afternoon. I only have a 20% chance of a shower between noon and 6 pm. For the most part, Friday will be mostly sunny with very dry air and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Northeast wind 5-15 mph.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: All Memorial Day weekend will be amazing. Each day will feature cool mornings and warm and dry afternoons with temperatures in the 80s. It will be perfect weather to get outside and enjoy the long weekend, just remember the sunscreen!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!