TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Sunny and dry weather is set to continue on Friday. Temperatures will make a run for the low to mid-90s with light winds out of the southeast.

EXTENDED: Sunny and dry weather is expected throughout the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Temperatures will stay well above average. By the end of next week, rain chances will start to increase as cooler temperatures return.