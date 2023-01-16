A strong south wind will push the temperature to around 70° this afternoon. There will be scattered light showers, then tonight there will probably be scattered heavier showers. Temperatures will stay mild tonight by only falling back to the mid 50s.

Another system coming through Wednesday will be be stronger and have the potential of producing severe storms including tornadoes along with damaging wind and large hail. Storms may start as early as late morning and go through the afternoon and early evening.