TONIGHT: Cloudy skies and breezy southwest winds will keep temperatures mild tonight. Lows will be in the low 60s. No rain is expected.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be warm and dry for most of Arkansas, but thunderstorms will be possible over northwest Arkansas. Temperatures will be in the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies and strong southwest winds 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Friday is the next day we need to be weather aware. A cold front will bring a line of strong thunderstorms into Arkansas. Severe weather is likely in central and eastern Arkansas.

WEEKEND: This weekend looks beautiful! Temperatures behind the cold front won’t be cold. Both Saturday and Sunday temperatures will be in the 70s with mostly sunny skies. Southern Arkansas could see some rain Sunday.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

