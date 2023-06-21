TONIGHT: Tonight will be quiet with mostly clear skies and a light northeast wind 5-10 mph. Temperatures will drop into the low 70s by sunrise Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: Sunny weather continues Thursday. A light northeast wind will bring in slightly cooler air. High temperatures Thursday afternoon will be in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Warmer and more humid air will begin moving into Arkansas Friday. A south wind of 5-10 mph will begin pushing the extreme heat that Texas and Louisiana have been seeing our way. Temperatures will warm into the mid 90s Friday afternoon.

WEEKEND: The full-on Arkansauna will be here this weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s with feels-like temperatures as hot as 110°! There is a 20% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

