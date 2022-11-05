SUNDAY: Morning temperatures will be cool in the low to mid 40s with mostly clear skies.

Sunday afternoon will be warm. A southerly wind will bring in temperatures in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

MONDAY: A warm front will move through Arkansas in the morning. This will bring a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. No severe weather. Temperatures will get into the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY: The warm front will be off to our north. This means temperatures will continue to rise. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with partly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY: Warm again. Wednesday morning will start out in the low 60s and the afternoon high will get into the low 80s with partly cloudy skies.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Eventually a cold front will swing across Arkansas. Right now, it looks like it will bring a slight rain chance on Friday. Behind it will be the coldest air of the season!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

