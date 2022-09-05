It’ll be in the mid-80s at Noon in Central Arkansas and then reach up to around 90° for a high temperature this afternoon. Then we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon after reaching that high temperature of 90° in Little Rock.
Tuesday will be as close to a carbon copy to Monday as you can get. Same rain chance and same forecasted high temperature. Then, rain chances will decrease starting Wednesday.
