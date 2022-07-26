Only very isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible today with the peak of daytime heating. While we are starting in the upper 70s and low 80s, it’ll be in the mid-90s by Noon and above 100° this afternoon. Little Rock should have a high temperature of 102°.

The rain chance goes up a little bit Wednesday and Thursday, but starting Friday, the rain chance will dramatically go up thanks to a front stalling out in the state. Cooler temperatures will come too.

It looks like everyone can expect at least an inch of rain by the end of the weekend with parts of North Arkansas getting 2-3″.