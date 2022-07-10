TONIGHT: With our cooler and less humid air in place temperatures will be able to cool into the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies will be clear with a northeast breeze of around 5 mph.

MONDAY: A cool start will quickly turn into a hot afternoon. Highs will get into the mid to upper 90s. Although it will be hot, it won’t feel too bad because of the low humidity. Monday will feature a “dry heat” with no heat advisories expected. Skies will be mostly sunny with an east wind of around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: A cold front will approach from the north Tuesday evening. Out ahead of the front the temperatures will be near 100° with noticeably higher humidity. I do expect some heat advisories for Tuesday afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy with a northeast wind 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The slow-moving front will continue to move through the state Wednesday. I’m forecasting a 20% chance for a shower Wednesday. After the front passes the temperatures will drop into the low 90s for the rest of the workweek. No rain is expected through the weekend.

Have a great week! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

