TONIGHT: A dry cold front will move from north to south across Arkansas overnight. Temperatures will drop quickly, and by New Year’s morning, most of us will drop below freezing. North wind 5-10 mph.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: You may experience a bit of temperature whiplash when stepping outside Monday morning. Temperatures will start in the 20s and 30s and only warm into the 40s by the afternoon. It will be sunny all day with a north wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Tuesday morning will be one of the coldest mornings of this winter. Temperatures will be in the 20s with clear skies and calm winds. The afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies with temperatures near 50°. South wind 5 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: A storm system will miss south on Wednesday. Parts of southern Arkansas might see a few showers, but the rest of us will stay dry. Sunshine returns on Thursday. I’m watching another storm that will impact Friday and Saturday. Right now, forecast models are showing the chance for snow in the high elevations and northwest Arkansas. This storm is worth watching, so check back here for updates.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram