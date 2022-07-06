We’re starting Wednesday in the upper 70s and low 80s. We will fly through the 80s this morning and be in the 90s by 11 AM. Little Rock will be at 96° at Noon and then have a high temperature of 100° this afternoon. The rain chance today is low to none, unfortunately.

Wednesday is the third day in a row where we have a Heat Advisory. Count on having a heat advisory through Saturday. Heat index values will climb above 105° each afternoon. Where there is the Excessive Heat Warning, heat indices will get over 110°.

A disturbance pushing through Saturday will bring a chance of rain. Confidence is not very high at this time, so we’re keeping the rain chance at 30% for now. A little rain would be nice.