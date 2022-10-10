The first of 2 cold fronts will move into Arkansas Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Ahead of the front, temperatures will soar back to around 90° before cooling to the upper 70s to mid 80s behind the front later this week.
The second, stronger cold front will move through the Mid South Sunday with more numerous showers and thunderstorms followed by a shot of much cooler air. Highs Sunday and Monday will only be in the 60s to mid 70s.
