We start off this Tuesday in the 20s and will only get to the low 50s with a mostly sunny sky. 52° will be the high today in Little Rock. That is actually the normal high for today. Yes, it is normally rather chilly in December.

High cirrus clouds today are ahead of our next system that will bring starting Friday and continue through Christmas day. Another system may bring rain again next Tuesday and Wednesday. 1-2″ or maybe even 3″ of rain will be possible in the state by the end of next Tuesday.

After the chilly day of today, temperatures will be mild through Christmas. Late next week it will likely turn cold again.