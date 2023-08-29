The absence of clouds in our overnight sky is allowing our Tuesday to start cooler than our Monday did. Temperatures early this morning are five to ten degrees cooler. Plus, the humidity is a little lower too. There will be more sunshine today than Monday had, so while it is starting off cooler, it will get as hot this afternoon as yesterday did.

As Hurricane Idalia moves into Florida over the next couple of days, Arkansas will continue to get a northerly surface flow. This will keep less humid and slightly cooler air coming into the state. Honestly, not too bad of weather, especially when compared to last week. An upper-low may form in SE Texas and Louisiana by the end of the week. This will bring humidity back for the Labor Day weekend. It will also allow us to forecast a chance of rain, albeit small.