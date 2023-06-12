Central Arkansas will avoid rain and thunderstorms today. Temperatures are starting off in the upper 60s and low 70s, and will only get to the mid 80s this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of just 84°.

The southwestern part of the state does have the chance of rain and thunderstorms today. And it’s as high as a 60% chance in De Queen, Hope, and Magnolia. There is a chance some storms become severe too with a chance of large hail and damaging wind.

The cool front that moved through Central Arkansas Sunday is in South Arkansas (where the rain will be today), but it will start to come back north tonight as a warm front. That will bring the rain chance back to Central Arkansas tonight.

The rain chance will be the same tomorrow as tonight for the Little Rock Metro, but all of the state will have a chance of rain tomorrow. It is a smaller chance, of course, in far north and extremely far southwest Arkansas. Severe storms with damaging wind and large hail will once again be possible.

Rain and storms will be possible Wednesday too with some severe storms still possible.