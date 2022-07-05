Extreme heat is here today and will be the rest of the week. It will hit 100° this afternoon in Little Rock for the third time this year. And the heat index will get over 105° and close to 110°. Six counties in East and NE Arkansas have been put under an Excessive Heat Warning for heat indices over 110° this afternoon.

We’ll likely have a Heat Advisory and/or an Excessive Heat Warning every day through Saturday. A complex of thunderstorms being brought into Arkansas from an upper-disturbance from Saturday is looking promising to bring some rain and slightly “cooler” temperatures Sunday and Monday.