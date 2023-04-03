After the overnight rain Sunday night into this morning, we are starting our Monday with some clouds, but it will become mostly sunny to sunny this afternoon. Plus, it will be breezy and warm and temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

It will stay warm and humid Monday night. Temperatures will hold in the 60s. Tuesday will be a warm, windy and humid day with a small chance of light showers during the day, then a chance of storms will come in Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning. Severe storms are possible with a chance of damaging wind and isolated tornadoes. It is an Level 3-Enhanced chance for severe storms – a lower chance than last Friday, March 31.

So, for Tuesday …

A 20% chance of light showers during the day

A 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms in the evening (before Midnight) and possibly severe

A 70% chance of rain and thunderstorms Wednesday morning (Midnight – Noon) possibly severe, but not too likely