TONIGHT: The chance for strong to severe storms returns to the forecast tonight, mainly across central Arkansas. A cold front will be slowly moving through the state tonight prompting storms. Currently, there is a level 2 risk for severe weather for the areas shaded in yellow shown below. A level-one risk is highlighted in green.

THREATS: The main threat with these storms tonight will be large hail and damaging winds. The tornado threat remains very low. If storms linger over one area, a bit of localized flooding can not be ruled out in spots.

SPC outlook for Saturday night.

TIMING: Around sunset is when storms are expected to begin to form. Below, in the latest run of the HRRR model, storms begin to develop just north of the Little Rock metro around 6 PM. Storms are expected to spread around central Arkansas through the next few hours.

Notice that storms stay mainly across central and northern Arkansas. While severe weather is not wanted, some areas will also likely not see any rain.

HRRR Forecast track

TOMORROW: Showers will linger throughout the first half of the day Sunday after the cold front moves through. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s tomorrow afternoon. Overall it looks like tomorrow will be fairly cloudy, but a bit of sunshine might break through the clouds by the second half of the day.

EXTENDED: Next week looks to give us quite the taste of fall. Temperatures will likely be in the 50s and 60s for the beginning of the week under mostly sunny skies. Morning lows will be in the 30s and 40s. Many areas in central and northern Arkansas will see their first frost/freeze Wednesday and Thursday morning. Temperatures will start to slowly warm up again by the second half of the week with highs back k in the 70s.