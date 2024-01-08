Temperatures will slowly rise today as a warm front lifts through, brings rain and a lot of wind.

We’re going to have windy conditions Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday will be the windier of the two. Winds will gust around 30-35 mph Monday. They will gust up to 40 mph or higher Tuesday. Tuesday’s winds will be from the west behind a strong cold front, so Tuesday will be a much colder day.

We’ll get much needed rain today and tonight. One to 1½” of rain is likely. A couple places may get as much as two inches.

The heavy rain will wrap up Monday night by 2AM, Tuesday. Then, precipitation will likely change over to snow in NWA Tuesday morning. From NWA to all of North AR light snow will be possible Tuesday. Scattered flurries and light sprinkles can be expected in Central AR. South AR will likely not get precipitation Tuesday.

NWA may get up to 1″ of snow. Up to ½” of snow is possible across North AR.

Quiet weather will return Wednesday, then another winter storm will arrive Friday.