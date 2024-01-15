We have started our Monday and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with off and on snow & sleet showers. They are lightest in Central AR, heaviest in South AR. In North AR we have light to moderate snow showers. It’s not going to get above freezing today. Most precipitation will be wrapping up between Noon and 2 PM.

South AR will see the most impactful snow and sleet today where there is the Winter Storm Warning. From the LR Metro and out to Mena and all points northward it is the Winter Weather Advisory.

Additional snow totals for Monday alone will be highest in South and Southeast Arkansas in that Winter Storm Warning. The high end of the 1-3″ range in South AR will be hard to reach due to sleet working into the snow. It takes a whole lot more sleet to get an inch of accumulation than snow.

The cold weather will continue to be a huge concern. Dangerous low wind chill values around and below 0° will be possible through Tuesday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through Noon on Tuesday for that in most of the state.

After a couple sunny days Tuesday and Wednesday, the temperature will finally climb above freezing Wednesday. But another storm may be coming in Thursday with a Wintry Mix.